Crop Protection Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global crop protection chemicals market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Crop protection chemicals are specifically used to increase crop productivity and protect crops from pests, insects, weeds and fungi. Applicable to cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and legumes and other horticultural crops. The ever-increasing population and consequent increase in food demand are driving the growth of the global crop protection chemicals market. In addition, increased awareness of the benefits of crop protection chemicals and factors such as limited farmland, soil degradation, and unusual climatic conditions has led to an increase in the demand for crop protection chemicals.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bayer (Monsanto)

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Crop Protection Market segmentation by Type

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Crop Protection Market segmentation by Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

