Interactive Display Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global interactive display market was valued at $1463 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $29 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2026.

The global interactive display market will enjoy a great boom in the future. The high dynamic nature of these displays is the main reason driving the growth of the global market. In addition, the growing trend to implement these displays in other sectors is accelerating the growth of the global interactive display market. In addition, customer participation in interactive displays is also driving global market growth. In addition, the growth of the global interactive display market is accelerating as the spread of interactive displays in educational institutions increases. In addition, the low labor cost is one of the important reasons to revitalize the global market. In addition to this, the integration of interactive display systems such as GPS is also one of the important reasons driving the global market.

Some of the major players in the interactive display market include Samsung Display Co., LG Display Co., Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., GestureTek Inc., and NEC Display Solutions Ltd. among others. Key vendors in the interactive whiteboard market include BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Seiko Epson Corp. In case of interactive walls, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NEC Display Solutions are some of the major players.

Interactive Display Market Segmentations

Based on product, the global interactive display market is mainly classified as interactive whiteboard, interactive kiosk, interactive video wall, interactive table, interactive flat panel display, interactive monitor, and others.

Based on technology, the global market is bifurcated into LCD and LED.

On the basis of verticals, the global market for for interactive display segmented into gaming, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, transportation and logistics, government, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and others.

