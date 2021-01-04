Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Sulfate Turpentine Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Crude sulphate turpentine is extracted from the kraft wood pulping process and further sold as a commodity. This procedure separates the cellulose fibers used in paper manufacturing. Crude sulphate turpentine is by itself a fuel containing primarily alpha-pinene and beta-pinene and other organic compounds containing terpenes.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine is a by-product of the wood pulping process that produces paper. It is a sustainable and biodegradable raw material derived from pine. The CST ingredients vary by source and are alpha-pinene, beta-pinene and delta-3-karene.

The following players are covered in this report:

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Kraton Corporation

Weyerhaeuser

Georgia-Pacific

Pine Chemical

WestRock

Stora Enso

Lesohimik

SCA

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market segmentation by Type

Alpha Pinene

Beta Pinene

Delta 3 Carene

Camphene

Limonene

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market segmentation by Application

Fragrance Chemicals

Paints & Printing Inks

Adhesives

Camphor

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Report

What was the Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

