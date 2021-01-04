Cryogenic Valve Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Cryogenic Valves market will witness healthy growth estimated at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Cryogenic valves are built to safely and efficiently store and transport cryogenic gases. This valve differs from other standard valves in that it can fully operate at temperatures down to -196°C and pressures up to 750 psi. Cryogenic valves are mostly held in the closed position to keep cryogenic gases intact and safe. Cryogenic valves are used in extremely cold or very low-temperature applications to transport or store the LNG in different industries. Durability, reliability, extreme corrosion-resistance qualities, and outstanding performance are some of its fundamental characteristics. These valves have a vast range of applications in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and many other low-temperature services.

The following players are covered in this report:

Emerson

Flowserve

Schlumberger(Cameron)

Kitz

Velan

KSB

Herose

Parker Bestobell

Samson

Powell Valves

L&T Valves

Bray

Zhejiang Petrochemical Valve

Bac Valves

Cryogenic Valve Market segmentation by Type

LNG

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Helium

Other

Cryogenic Valve Market segmentation by Application

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Other

