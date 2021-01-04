Cryostat Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cryostat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. A cryostat (a statistic that means low temperature and stable, meaning freeze) is a device used to maintain a low temperature of a sample or device mounted within a cryostat. Cryostat maintains low temperature by thermally separating objects at room temperature with the help of cryogenic fluids such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen. Additionally, cryostats are often used in medical applications such as spectroscopy, frozen tissue storage and retention, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Cable cryostats are used in superconducting transmission and distribution cable systems to maintain proper operating conditions.

The following players are covered in this report:

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cryomech

Advanced Medical and Optical Systems (AMOS)

Janis Research Company, LLC

Atico Medical

Shenyang Longshou Electronic Instrument

Bright Instruments

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance

Slee Medical GmbH

AMOS Scientific

Cryostat Market segmentation by Type

Closed-cycle cryostats

Continuous-flow cryostats

Bath cryostats

Multistage cryostats

Cryostat Market segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Energy & power

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Biotechnology

Forensic science

Marine biology

Others

Key Questions Answered by Cryostat Market Report

What was the Cryostat Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cryostat Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cryostat Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

