Ultralight Aircraft Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

Ultralight Aircraft Market size in 2018 was over USD 4 billion and is estimated to grow at around 14 CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing addiction to recreational activities is a key factor driving the growth of the global ultralight aircraft market growth. It is also accelerating the market growth as the demand for ultra-light aircraft for various sports and recreational activities is soaring. In addition, due to the low weight and high speed of these aircraft, demand in the commercial and military sectors increased at a significant rate. In addition, reduced operating costs, reduced maintenance and economical purchasing drive market growth. In addition, the use of ultralight aircraft for defense activities such as search and rescue and intelligence activities and the use of these aircraft for short aviation courses for training purposes has a positive impact on the market growth. However, safety issues for pilots and passengers, lack of skilled pilots, and lack of standardization are the major constraints of the ultralight aircraft market. Conversely, technological advances and training in safety options for pilots and passengers are expected to provide a favorable opportunity for players in the ultralight aircraft industry.

A full report of Ultralight Aircraft Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ultralight-and-light-aircraft-market/43587/

Ultralight Aircraft Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the ultralight aircraft market include Aeropro s.r.o, Cub Crafters, Inc., Evektor, Spol. s.r.o, American Legend Aircraft Co., Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam s.r.l., Cirrus Design Corporation, Quicksilver Aircrafts, Flight Design General Aviation GmbH., Jabiru Aircraft Pty. Ltd., P&M Aviation, Pipistrel d.o.o., and ATEC, v.o.s.

Ultralight Aircraft Market: Segmentation

By Material

Aluminum

Composites

Others

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Flex Wing

Rotary Wing

By Engine Type

Fuel Engine

Electric Engine

By Application

Recreation

Commercial

Military

Recent Developments

