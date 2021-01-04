Cloud Migration Services Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cloud migration services market is growing rapidly during the forecast period owing to significant investment in cloud-based services by IT giants. Expenditure on cloud services is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate through 2020. Given its immense potential, almost all industries, including retail, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare, are making a shift to cloud services for optimized performance, extended reach, and improved elasticity. With the key benefits of scalability and pay-as-you-go pricing models, the cloud enables companies to enhance the effectiveness of IT processes.
A virtual, cloud-based server is entirely hardware independent, meaning that all programs, apps, patches, and data are safely backed up. In the event of a disaster, all of that data can be spun up onto a new system in a matter of minutes without losing any functionality. Migrating applications to the cloud enable organizations to reach more customers and expand their geographical presence is driving the cloud migration services market. Easy integration with social and mobile platforms helps them reach more people through different channels anytime and anywhere. Cloud offers enhanced security against data theft and hacking. When data is stored, off-site, employees and visitors are physically separated from accessing it. Furthermore, cloud service providers monitor data 24/7 to protect it from threats and undergo thorough yearly audits, providing more protection than what would be feasible for an on-site solution.
Switching to the cloud helps companies lower their capital expenses, as they no longer need to spend on hardware or the teams to maintain it. Additionally, in a cloud model, one pay for resources only when they are used, allowing one to save money during periods of low usage. Gaining operational agility is one of the top reasons to adopt a cloud-based system. The potential to quickly scale capacity up or down on remote servers makes a cloud system the perfect choice for companies with fluctuating bandwidth demands which is significantly contributing in the cloud migration services industry.
Further, moving to the cloud leads to faster time-to-market, whether a company is launching a new product, reaching new markets, or making the most of deployed infrastructure. Having on-demand access to computing power means faster speeds that can make a big difference in gaining market share and competitive advantage. In the current public cloud technology landscape, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform dominate the collective market, yet provide varied methods, approaches, and technologies to enable customer application transitions.
Global Cloud Migration Services Market – Segmentation
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Service Type
- Automation & Integration
- Application Hosting and Testing
- Disaster Recovery
- Support & Maintenance
- Others
By End-User
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Telecom & IT
- Government &Public Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
Global Cloud Migration Services Market –Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Company
- Gateway TechnoLabs
- Google, LLC.
- IBM Corp.
- Informatica, LLC
- Marlabs Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mindtree, Ltd.
- Newtec Services
- NTT Data Corp.
- QBurst
- Rackspace US, Inc.
- RiverMeadow Software, Inc.
- SYNOPTEK, LLC
- Tech Mahindra, Ltd.
- Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.
- Virtustream, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- WSM International, LLC
- YASH Technologies, Inc.
- YITSOL Technologies Inc.
- Zerto, Ltd.
