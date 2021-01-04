Energy Management System Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025

The energy management system market is projected to showcase a lucrative growth during the forecast period. An energy management system consists of computer-aided tools used for the monitoring, controlling, and optimizing electricity generation or the transmission system. The electricity price is continuously increasing, therefore, the need for energy-saving systems is increasing across the globe. The technological advanced new product launches by the key players of the energy management system market are making a major contribution to the growth of the market across the globe.

In July 2019, KBC Company had introduced Visual MESA Energy Management System 6.1 (VM-EMS) which is designed specially toperform several industrial functions. The use of Visual MESA facilitates the reduction of energy costs by offering a suitable suggestion regarding scheduling in real-time activities. The use of VM-EMS provides an instant and accurate responsetowards the dynamic process demand which gets adapted to the current operations automatically. VM-EMS can easily be accessed by the use of web browsers on mobile devices thereby offering operators to optimize and monitor energy costs and emissions on-the-go. The launch of systems like VM-EMS, Smappe Infinity among others is expected to drive the market growth.

In February 2019, Smappee, a smart energy monitoring manufacturer had introduced Smappee Infinity. The Smappee Infinity had made this product to cater to the needs of Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and OEM customers. Moreover, the use of Smappee Infinity offers its users with necessary insights and tools for the management of energy flows in their homes, offices, or buildings thereby optimizing the use of their renewable energy.

Current Market trends covered in the market report

The rapid adoption of renewable sources of energy.

Deployment of “smart” technologies for metering, communications concerning grid operations and status, and distribution automation.

New product launches fueling the growth of the energy management system market.

Partnerships & collaborations-key drivers of competition in the energy management system market.

High installation cost hindering the market growth.

Introduction of the smart energy management system-major opportunity for the market.

Global Energy Management System Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

By System Type

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management System

By End-User

Home

Buildings

Hospitals

Telecom & IT

Others

Global Energy Management System Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

CompanyProfiles

C3IoT, Inc.

CiscoSystem, Inc.

DeltaElectronics, Inc.

DexmaSensors, S.L.

DistechControls, Inc.

Eaton

EnergyManagementSolutions, Inc. GridPoint, Inc.

HoneywellInternational, Inc.

IBMCorp.

JohnsonControlsInternational PLC

MidAmericanEnergyServices, LLC

PhoenixEnergyTechnologies

RockwellAutomation, Inc.

SAP SE

SchneiderElectricSE

SiemensAG

TendrilNetworks, Inc.

Yokogowa Electric Corp.

