In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

IVF plays the crucial role in the healthcare sector for infertility treatment. IVF is an assisted reproduction technique (ART) used for combining egg and sperm outside the body and then monitoring and stimulating the entire process. The ART is a procedure to achieve pregnancy by techniques such as in vitro fertilization, Surrogacy, and fertility medication. The IVF can be done by two fertilization methods that are insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The devices used for this treatment are special microscope, incubators, ultrasound machines, IVF disposables and other such devices. The increasing trends of assisted reproductive technology and increasing infertility rate due to the lifestyle change is the major growth factor for in-vitro fertilization market. Furthermore, the rising ovulation disorder and usage of preimplantation genetic screening or diagnosis in healthcare sector can drive the market growth of IVF.
Request a Free Sample of our In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market
The high cost of IVF treatment and the side effects associated with it such as risk of multiple births and risk of spread of infectious diseases can be the major threat for the growth of IVF market. However, the development of new products such as cryopreservation and IMSI technology will create huge opportunity for this market. The cryopreservation technology will support the IVF treatment by preserving the embryos or sperm of the donor for the further treatment. Additionally, the adoption of novel sperm sorting devices will drive the market growth of IVF in future. Moreover, there are companies in the market that are investing significantly which in turn enhance the overall market growth.
Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in IVF market. The reason behind this being a dominating region is the introduction of newer techniques with better success rate and affordable cost. In addition, funding offered by the government in the region further enhance the market growth. For example: the government of Ontario in 2016 announced $ 50 million fertility program for covering IVF treatment for 5,000 people. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
A full Report of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-fertilization-market
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Segmentation
By Procedure
-
Frozen Donor
Frozen Non-Donor
Fresh Donor
Fresh Non-Donor
Embryo Banking
By End-User
- Hospitals
Fertility Clinics
Research Institutions
- Competitive Landscape
-
Key Strategies
Key Company Analysis
- Regional Analysis
-
North American
United States
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Spain
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of The World
- Company Profiles
-
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Anecova SA
bioMérieux SA
Celmatix Inc.
CombiMatrix Corp.
Cook Medical Inc
Cooper Surgical Inc.
EMD Serono, Inc.
Esco Micro Pte Ltd.
Ferring Holding SA
GE Healthcare
Genea Limited
IKS International B.V.
Illumina, Inc
Incept BioSystems, Inc.
Inventia Genetic Technologies Pty Ltd
INVO Bioscience Inc
Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.
Merck & Co.
Nidacon International AB
Nikon Instruments, Inc.
OvaScience, Inc.
Pantec BioSolutions AG
Planer PLC Group
Qiagen N.V.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Smiths Medical, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vitrolife
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/in-vitro-fertilization-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404