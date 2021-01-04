Ar Vr Aviation Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation is projected to grow from USD 78 million in 2019 to USD 1,372 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 61% during the forecast period.

The market growth can be attributed to the need for an improved passenger experience and the need for effective training solutions for both flight and ground crew. Also, airline companies are focusing on improving efficiency and reducing costs, so they are adopting advanced technologies such as AR/VR.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the augmented and virtual reality market in aviation include Microsoft Corporation (US), Google Inc. (US), Eon Reality (US), Aero Glass (US), Upskill (US), Oculus VR (US), Jasoren (US), IMB (US), Fountx (Australia), and Sony (Japan), among others. These players provide AR VR hardware and software to various aviation companies.

By Component:

Hardware

Sensors

Processors & Controllers

Display

Cameras

Others

Software

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ar Vr Aviation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ar Vr Aviation Market Report

1. What was the Ar Vr Aviation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ar Vr Aviation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ar Vr Aviation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

