Astaxanthin Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Astaxanthin Market was valued at USD 512.8 Million in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 814.1 million by 2025.

Over the past decade, especially in the field of skin biology, the demand for astaxanthin has witnessed significant growth. Traditionally, astaxanthin is obtained through chemical synthesis, despite a surge in interest in other production techniques, including bacterial fermentation.

The key players that are profiled in this report include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valensa International (US), Fuji Chemical Industries Co. (Japan), Divis Laboratories Ltd. (India),

On the basis of source, the astaxanthin market has been segmented as follows:

Natural Source

Plants

Yeast & Microbes

Marine

Petroleum (Synthetic)

On the basis of Application, the market has been segmented as follows:

Feed

Supplements

Food

Cosmetics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Astaxanthin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Astaxanthin Market Report

1. What was the Astaxanthin Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Astaxanthin Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Astaxanthin Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

