Attitude Heading Reference System Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Attitude and heading reference systems market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) is a multi-axis sensor that uses inertial navigation to calculate the aircraft’s position and speed, i.e. direction, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radar antenna platforms, and other aircraft systems. This sensor replaces the mechanical gyroscope airplane sphere, providing superior reliability and accuracy.

Some of the key players operating in the global AHRS market with most significant development are Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, VectorNav Technologies, Sparton Navigation Exploration, LLC, Lord MicroStrain, MEMSIC, Inc., iXblue, Inc. and LORD Microstrain among others.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Component Type:

Inertial Sensing Unit

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

(Component Type Analysis: Accelerometers and Gyroscopes)

Magnetic Sensing Units (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Digital Processing Unit (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Attitude Heading Reference System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Attitude Heading Reference System Market Report

1. What was the Attitude Heading Reference System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Attitude Heading Reference System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Attitude Heading Reference System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

