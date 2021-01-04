Crop Monitoring Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The Crop Monitoring Market is valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2019, is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing adoption of IoT and AI-based devices for crop monitoring and advanced sensor usage is an important factor in the growth of the crop monitoring market. The Global Crop Monitoring Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, limitations, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

Crop Monitoring Market Key Segments:

The Crop Monitoring Market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography.

By Technology

Sensing & Imagery

• VRT

By Frame Type

Small Sized Farms

• Medium Sized Farms

• Large Sized Farms

Key Players In Crop Monitoring Market

The “Global Crop Monitoring Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Trimble, Topcon Corporation, Yara International, The Climate Corporation, CropX Technologies, Cropio, Earth Observing System, Precision Hawk, AgLeader, and Taranis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Crop Monitoring Market Report

What was the Crop Monitoring Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Crop Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Crop Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

