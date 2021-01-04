Augmented Analytics Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Augmented Analytics Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2019 to 2025.

With the increasing digitization of processes across the business, there is a growing demand for augmented analytics technology to support advanced technologies such as machine learning and natural language generation.

Key Augmented Analytics Market Players

Major vendors in the global market include Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Tableau (US), MicroStrategy (US), SAS (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Sisense (US), Information Builders (US), Yellowfin (Australia), ThoughtSpot (US), and Domo (US).

Augmented Analytics Market By Component

Software

Services

Augmented Analytics Market By Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Augmented Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Augmented Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Augmented Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Augmented Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Augmented Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

