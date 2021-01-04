Supply Chain Analytics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market size was USD 3,460.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9,875.2 million by 2025 at a CAGR exceeding 16% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness of various benefits, such as forecasting accuracy, and meaningful synthesis of business data, among others, offered by supply chain analytics solutions are driving the growth of the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Accenture PLC, Aera Technology, Birst, Inc., Capgemini SA, Genpact Limited, IBM, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maersk Group, and Manhattan Associates, Inc., are some of the leading incumbents of the market.

Industry players are investing in sales channels to enhance their existing market shares. Moreover, the practice of striking strategic partnerships with industry vendors is helping them attain a competitive edge. Key players in the market are also investing aggressively in research and development activities to develop and offer cost-effective and secured supply chain analytics solutions.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Software

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Supplier Performance Analytics

Spend and Procurement Analytics

Inventory Analytics

Transportation and Logistics Analytics

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Supply Chain Analytics Market Report

What was the Supply Chain Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Supply Chain Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

