Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The application of VR is increasing mainly in games and other industries, and the price of VR is falling, leading to increasing technology adoption. Because VR has provided consumers with immersive experiences, companies in the gaming industry are integrating these features into their services and products. The AR category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the various benefits the technology provides.

Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market is projected to account for a revenue of $1,274.4 billion in 2030, progressing at a robust CAGR of 42%

Major vendors in the augmented reality and virtual reality market include Google (US), PTC (US), Apple (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude (Austria), Magic Leap (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, by Device Type:

Augmented Reality

Head-mounted Displays

Head-up Displays

Virtual Reality

Head-mounted Displays

Gesture-tracking Devices

Projectors and Display Walls

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market Report

1. What was the Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Augmented Reality (Ar) And Virtual Reality (Vr) Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

