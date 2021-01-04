Augmented reality Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Augmented reality market is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 72.7 billion by 2025 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46% from 2019 to 2025.

Augmented reality refers to an indirect view of a physical environment augmented with elements such as sound, video, or graphics. Augmented reality serves to transform the field of education and healthcare through a variety of applications. The augmented reality market is growing as technology advances in the retail, automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

Key Market Players

Major players in the augmented reality market are Google, Inc. (US), PTC, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude Gmbh (Austria), Vuzix (US), Daqri Llc (US), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), Zugara, Inc. (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US), and Maxst (South Korea).

By Device Type

Head-mounted Displays

Head-up Displays

By Application

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Enterprise

Commercial

Automotive

Energy

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Augmented reality industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Augmented reality Market Report

1. What was the Augmented reality Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Augmented reality Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Augmented reality Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

