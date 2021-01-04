Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global AOI System market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing manufacturing services in consumer electronics services and growing trend of advanced technology-based electronics products across the globe. The increasing demand for designing, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers led to the adoption of the AOI systems that in turn, propel the automated optical inspection system market growth.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automated-optical-inspection-system-aoi-system-market
The EMS (electrical manufacturing services) increase the trend of outsourcing manufacturing facility due to its robust processes of engineering services and develops automated systems by which it regulates the demand of the customer. The EMS validates the testing components and methods in the system integration and box build including microelectronics, RF technology, LED and plasma, motion control, power control, and power conversion. Therefore, growing demand for high productivity from EMS providers encourages the application of AOI systems that further propels the growth of the automated optical inspection system market.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/automated-optical-inspection-system-aoi-system-market
Market Segmentation
Global AOI System Market by Type
- 2D AOI Systems
- 3D AOI Systems
Global AOI system Market by Industry
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Telecommunications
- Aerospace & Defense
- Medical Devices
- Others (Energy & Power)
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- AOI Systems Ltd.
- Camtek Ltd.
- CyberOptics Corp.
- DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD.
- DCB Automation Ltd.
- GÖPEL Electronic GmbH
- Koh Young Technology, Inc.
- Machine Vision Products, Inc.
- MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd.
- Mirtec Co., LTD.
- Nordson Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Orbotech Ltd.
- PARMI Corp.
- PEMTRON Corp.
- Saki Corp.
- Stratus Vision GmbH
- Test Research, Inc.
- Vi TECHNOLOGY
- Viscom AG
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automated-optical-inspection-system-aoi-system-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404