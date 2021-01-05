Global Thermal Imaging Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global thermal imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing the growing investments by companies, governments, and capital ventures to develop innovative thermal imaging solutions. For instance, in April 2019, DroneBase raises capital and partners with FLIR Systems to train pilots on thermal imaging technology. FLIR Systems’ investment in DroneBase helps expand the adoption of FLIR thermal imaging technology. Such investment by major market players to develop innovative solutions is significantly contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising demand for thermal imaging solutions in security and surveillance in government & defense is boosting the growth of the thermal imaging market during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization is anticipated to impose a growing demand for advanced security solutions. Increasing investments in infrastructural systems with surging demand for professional surveillance is propelling the growth of the thermal imaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for thermal cameras in various sectors such asthe military and automotive sector is significantly driving the thermal imaging market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) equipped with highly advanced video cameras in the military that is being witnessed as the technology that enables the aircraft to fly in the darkness and enables in detecting the target by smoke and clouds. Furthermore, a decrease in the average selling price of these cameras and the assimilation of camera modules along with smartphones that are significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Thermal Imaging Market Segmentation

By Technology

Cooled Infrared Detectors

Uncooled Infrared Detectors

By Product Type

Handheld/Portable Camera

Fixed/Mounted Cores Fixed/Mounted Cores

Scopes & Vision Goggles

By Vertical

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Government& Defense

Healthcare &Life Sciences

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corp. (A Danaher Corp. Company)

Infrared Imaging Services, LLC.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS, Inc.

Lynred

SATIR Europe (Ireland) Co. Ltd.

Seek Thermal, Inc.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermoteknix Systems, Ltd.

Tonbo Imaging India Pvt. Ltd.

United Technologies Corp.

XenicsN.V.

