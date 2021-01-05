Global Thermal Imaging Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global thermal imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing the growing investments by companies, governments, and capital ventures to develop innovative thermal imaging solutions. For instance, in April 2019, DroneBase raises capital and partners with FLIR Systems to train pilots on thermal imaging technology. FLIR Systems’ investment in DroneBase helps expand the adoption of FLIR thermal imaging technology. Such investment by major market players to develop innovative solutions is significantly contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising demand for thermal imaging solutions in security and surveillance in government & defense is boosting the growth of the thermal imaging market during the forecast period.
Growing urbanization is anticipated to impose a growing demand for advanced security solutions. Increasing investments in infrastructural systems with surging demand for professional surveillance is propelling the growth of the thermal imaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for thermal cameras in various sectors such asthe military and automotive sector is significantly driving the thermal imaging market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) equipped with highly advanced video cameras in the military that is being witnessed as the technology that enables the aircraft to fly in the darkness and enables in detecting the target by smoke and clouds. Furthermore, a decrease in the average selling price of these cameras and the assimilation of camera modules along with smartphones that are significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Thermal Imaging Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Cooled Infrared Detectors
- Uncooled Infrared Detectors
By Product Type
- Handheld/Portable Camera
- Fixed/Mounted Cores Fixed/Mounted Cores
- Scopes & Vision Goggles
By Vertical
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Government& Defense
- Healthcare &Life Sciences
Regional Analysis
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Axis Communications AB
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Fluke Corp. (A Danaher Corp. Company)
- Infrared Imaging Services, LLC.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo DRS, Inc.
- Lynred
- SATIR Europe (Ireland) Co. Ltd.
- Seek Thermal, Inc.
- Testo SE & Co. KGaA
- Thermoteknix Systems, Ltd.
- Tonbo Imaging India Pvt. Ltd.
- United Technologies Corp.
- XenicsN.V.
