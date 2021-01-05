Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) market is projected to reach USD 218,442 thousand in 2020 to USD 915,901 thousand by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 33%.

Cybersecurity services help businesses evaluate, deploy, and manage cybersecurity functions and respond to incidents and crises. These services safely guide businesses through all stages of digital transformation and help them improve their security posture.

Some of the major technology vendors in the ABAS market are Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (UK), Keysight (US), Attack IQ (US), Cymulate (Israel), XM Cyber (Israel), Skybox Security (US), SafeBreach (US), FireMon (US), Verodin (US), Foreseeti (Sweden),

Based on Offering:

Platforms and Tools

Services

Training

On-demand Analyst

Based on Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market Report

1. What was the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

