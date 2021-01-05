Automated Parking System Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Automated Parking System Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2025.

An automatic parking system is defined as a software system placed on a car to reduce the parking space required by the car while parking manually. Vehicles automatically detect parking spaces and automatically park in available spaces. The growing demand for sustainable automated parking solutions is the driving force behind the growth of the automated parking system market. The increase in urbanization will also accelerate the market for automatic parking systems.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Wohr (Germany), Klaus Multi Parking (Germany), CityLift (the US), Westfalia (Germany), Robotic Parking Systems Inc. (the US), and Unitronics (Israel).

Market, By Automation Level

Semi-automated

Fully-automated

Market, By System Type

Hardware

Software

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automated Parking System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Parking System Market Report

1. What was the Automated Parking System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automated Parking System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Parking System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

