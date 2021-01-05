Valve Remote Control System Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The valve remote control system market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Valve remote control system uses hydraulic oil pressure, pneumatic pressure and/or electricity. There are various types of valve remote control systems such as hydraulic valve remote control, electro-hydraulic-valve remote control, pneumatic valve remote control and electric valve remote controls. These are used according to the need and requirements such as type of location, availability of space, type of environment, and other marine industry requirements.

Increase adoption of the automation system in the construction and manufacturing sector expected to drive the global valve remote control system market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization open new window opportunity for utilization of the valve remote control system. One of the key trends analyzed in developing nations across the globe is that there rise in the investment in the offshore oil and natural gas exploration projects, thus creating demand for the valve remote control system in the market. A pneumatic controlled valve system has better protection of the actuator or valves as well as they are more reliable than hydraulic or electric control valves.

The pneumatic control valves are widely used in the palletizers and de-palletizer, cranes & hoist conveyers system, in the developing countries of Europe and North America. The Middle East and Africa region have an abundance of oil and gas, and the emerging countries of the region are majorly investing the different offshore projects, thus propelling the growth of the valve remote control system market. Further, governments across the globe are developing waterways for cost-efficient trade activities domestically and internationally, this account for an important factor in the rising demand for the valve remote control system.

Moreover, the rise in demand for offshore and onshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico is increasing the demand for valve remote control systems in the US. However, the expense and logistics associated with bringing reliable utility power and communications to the asset, distance to remote assets requiring extensive trenching, land access and rights-of-ways permissions and environmental surveys and permit requirements are expected to hinder the growth of the market

The key players contributing significantly to the growth of valve remote control system market include Nakakita Seisakusho, Selma, Emerson Electric, Rotork, KSB Korea, Wärtsilä, Nordic Group, DanUni Marine & Offshore, Honeywell, Cyclotech, and Greater Marine. The key strategies adopted by the market players include R&D, product launch, partnership, and collaboration. R&D, product expansions are the strategies that are adopted to stay competitive and to develop new and efficient technology in the market. Owing to the presence of many well-established and small players, the valve remote control system market seems to be one of the most highly competitive markets.

Global Valve Remote Control System Market- Segmentation

By Type

Pneumatic Valve Remote Control System

Electric Valve Remote Control System

Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System

Electro-Hydraulic Valve Remote Control System

By Valve Type

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Globe Valve

Others (Safety Valve and Plug Valve)

By End-User

Marine

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation)

Global Valve Remote Control System Market – Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Baccara GEVA

Bimba Manufacturing Co.

BY Controls, Inc.

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

Dennis Nakakaita, SA

Emerson Electric Co.

HIVAL Co. Ltd.

HYDAC Pty Ltd.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Lavastica International B.V.

Marotta Controls, Inc.

Metso Corp.

Musasino Co., Ltd.

NAKAKITA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Rotex Group

Rotork Group

Sealantern Electronics Co., Ltd.

SELMA

Wescon Controls LLC

