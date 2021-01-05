Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global concentrated solar power market was valued at $ 3,793.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 8,046.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2025. The MEA region accounted for nearly 21.0% market share in 2018.

Increasing government support for adopting renewable technologies, along with increasing energy demand and the ability to deliver power without CO2 emissions, drives the market’s growth. In addition, the increasing environmental problems caused by carbon emissions are focused on reducing air pollution with awareness of global warming. This factor is also expected to drive market growth. However, the high costs incurred during concentrated solar energy production hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments in various industries for renewable resources and increased acceptance of heat storage systems are factors that represent great opportunities for the market.

Key players in the concentrating solar power market such as Abengoa SA, Solarreserve, LLC, ACWA Power, Brightsource Energy, Inc., and Esolar, Inc. are actively focusing on signing contracts and agreements to supply concentrating solar powers. For instance, in 2018, Abengoa (Spain) received a contract worth USD 650 million to provide 3 200 MW parabolic trough plants to the 700 MW DEWA concentrated solar project in Dubai. Moreover, in 2016, Esolar, Inc. (US), received a contract from Aalborg CSP A/S (Denmark) to provide concentrated solar power in Australia. These contracts would propel the growth of concentrated solar power market.

Concentrated Solar Power Market Segmentation

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Solar Power Tower

Fresnel Reflectors

Dish Stirling

By End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Questions Answered by Concentrated Solar Power Market Report

What was the Concentrated Solar Power Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Concentrated Solar Power Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Concentrated Solar Power Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

