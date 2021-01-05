Rechargeable Battery Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

Global rechargeable battery market is growing modestly and expected to continue the growing trend due to rising demand of rechargeable batteries from varied domain. Rechargeable batteries are gaining momentum due to rising demand from automotive, consumer durables, electronic and other domains. Rechargeable batteries are better alternatives to primary batteries. They reduce impact on the environment while saving money in the long-term. There are a wide variety of rechargeable batteries available in the market which include lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium battery, nickel-zinc battery, silver-zinc batteries and more. Rechargeable cells are available in in every battery size such as A, AA, AAA, C others as well as specialty packs for hobbyists and OEM consumers. The rechargeable brands such as Energizer, Tenergy, Ultrafire, and more are popular among consumer electronics.
The global rechargeable battery market has been bifurcated on the basis of the geographical regions which includes North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of the Europe. While APAC is further analysed on the basis India, China, and Japan. APAC is estimated to be dominating market owing to the supportive government policies for promoting electric vehicles in emerging economies such as India and China. Key contributors to the growth of global lithium ion battery market includes A123 Systems; Aquion Energy, BASF SE, Duracell Inc., Hitachi Co. Ltd., Panasonic corporation, ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd., and Z-Power.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL RECHARGEABLE BATTERY MARKET BY TYPE
- LITHIUM-ION BATTERY
- SODIUM-ION BATTERY
- NICKEL-CADMIUM BATTERY
- NICKEL-METAL HYDRIDE BATTERY
- ZINC NICKEL BATTERY
- OTHERS
GLOBAL RECHARGEABLE BATTERY MARKET BY APPLICATION
- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
- INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS
- AUTOMOBILE APPLICATIONS
- DEFENCE
- OTHERS (GRID-LEVEL APPLICATIONS AND MILITARY AND SPACE APPLICATION)
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY MARKET STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- REST OF NORTH AMERICA
EUROPE
- UNITED KINGDOM
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- REST OF EUROPE
ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- A123 SYSTEMS LLC.
- AES ENERGY STORAGE, LLC
- AGM BATTERIES LTD
- AKZONOBEL
- ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
- AQUION ENERGY INC.
- AXION POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
- BASF SE
- BROADBIT BATTERIES OY
- BYD AUTO CO. LTD.
- CELL-CON INC.
- CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED.
- DURACELL INC.
- ENERSYS
- ENERGUS POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
- GS YUASA INTERNATIONAL LTD.
- HITACHI CHEMICAL CO., LTD
- JOHNSON CONTROLS
- LG CHEM LTD.
- MAXPOWER INC.
- OXIS ENERGY LTD.
- PANASONIC CORPORATION
- POWERGENIX
- PROLOGIUM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- RAYOVAC
- SK CONTINENTAL E-MOTION
- SHENZHEN NOVA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD
- SOLVAY GROUP
- TESLA, INC.
- TOSHIBA CORPORATION
- UMICORE
- UNIROSS
- VALENCE TECHNOLOGY
- ZPOWER INC.
