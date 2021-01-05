Food & Beverages Industry Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global food & beverage industry was growing with a modest growth rate all across the globe. The food & beverage industry includes the companies working in processing raw food materials, packaging, and distribution of food along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The increase in the number of on the go consumers and rising adoption of ready to eat food is some of the major factors for the growth of the food and beverage industry globally. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income and changing lifestyles were other factors augmenting the industry. Moreover, increasing meat & alcohol consumption, development of food supply chain are some contributing to the growth of the industry.

A full report of Global Food & Beverages Industry is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/food-and-beverage-industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the food and beverage industry all across the globe. Though there was panic buying during the early lockdown, some disruption in the logistic has been observed due to a shortage of labor forces as lockdown introduced in many countries. Moreover, the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and tourism sector has decreased the demand for food and beverage significantly in the first half of 2020 all across the globe. Besides, an upsurge in unemployment can be witnessed globally, which is further expected to reduce the consumption of food and beverages.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/food-and-beverage-industry

The industry report is bifurcated into food and beverage segments. The food segment is further divided into wheat, coarse grain, rice, oilcrops, sugar, meat & meat products, milk and milk products, fishery products whereas the beverage segment is further divided into alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, dairy products, bottled water, and non-carbonated drinks. The whole food and beverage industry is impacted however the industry of meat, fisheries and its products has plummeted significantly. Moreover, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, and milk demand have been also decreased significantly due to reduced consumption at restaurants and tourist places.

The novel COVID-19 has impacted the food & beverage industry in all regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The US is the most affected country due to COVID-19, whereas Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and UK have been affected in Europe. Now, in May 2020 the governments in the countries are introducing new guidelines to operate public places which include maintaining social distancing and regular sanitization. The new cases related to COVID-19 in China, Japan, and South Korea have reduced significantly and the food and beverage industry is increasing again under strict surveillance in these countries. However, in developing economies such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, the cases related to COVID-19 are continuously increasing and causing logistic problems to the food industry.

Global Food & Beverages Industry- Segmentation

Food

Wheat

Coarse Grain

Rice

Oilcrops

Sugar

Meat & meat products

Milk and milk products

Fishery products

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drink

Dairy products

Bottled Water

Non-Carbonated Drinks (Fruit Juice, Nectars, Coffee, Tea)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/food-and-beverage-industry

Global Food & Beverages Industry– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Nestlé S.A.

Groupe Lactalis

Danone S.A.

Heineken Holding N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Diageo plc

The Archer Daniels Midland Co.

JBS S.A.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Bunge Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404