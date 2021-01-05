Revenue Assurance Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global market for revenue assurance is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to various factors such as increasing transaction data, growing adoption of digital solutions by the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Rising trend towards advanced technologies such big data analytics, machine learning, and IoT. Strategically implemented and paired with skilled human oversight, technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT can produce a multitude of new efficiencies for enterprises. For data tracking and capture, manufacturers now have access to more resources. Data is being obtained from conventional sources including classic consumer surveys, and more innovative applications such as the IoT and smart sensors to capture machine readings. According to the organization in 2017, more than 4 billion people are connected to the internet compared to just 2.3 million in 1990. These billions of individuals are generating transaction data every second, which has led to the adoption of revenue assurance solutions in enterprises.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/revenue-assurance-market

The global revenue assurance market is segmented based on deployment and industry. Based on the deployment, the market is further classified into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud based segment is projected to have considerable growth owing to the growing demand of cloud based revenue assurance solutions due to cost-effectiveness and easy of operation across various enterprises. On the basis of industry the market is further segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, retail, hospitality, telecom, and others.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/revenue-assurance-market

Market Segmentation

Global Revenue Assurance Market by deployment

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Global Revenue Assurance Market by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Hospitality

Telecom

Others(logistics)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amdocs Group

ARAXXE

Adapt IT

artesian, Inc.

Digital Route AB

eClerx Services Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Itron Inc.

Mobileum Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Profit Insight

Sagacity Solutions

Subex Ltd.

Sandvine Corp.

SIGOS GmbH

Synthesis Systems Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

TEOCO

TransUnion LLC

XINTEC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/revenue-assurance-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404