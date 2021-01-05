Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

A significant degree of competition has been witnessed in the global packaging machinery market owing to the presence of several major and small players who are actively working to expand their portfolio and increase geographical presence across countries. As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), in the US, most packaging machinery producers are quite small with nearly 20 numbers of employees. The manufacturers of consumer-packaged goods that buys most packaging machinery have their supply chain for manufacturing inputs as well as materials and machinery, they utilize to package. In the US, the packaging machine manufacturers are facing an increasing tension in terms of meeting the customers’ demand for highly flexible, productive equipment and their own requirements to retain their reputation and standards for quality and profit margin. Several advanced packaging machinery OEMs in the US are following business practices based on sustainability and the practice seems to considerably increase their competitiveness.

OPTIMA LUCK and OPTIMA MIDNIGHT in Asian Packaging Machinery Market – OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

In February 2019, at China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX), the company has showcased a comprehensive portfolio for baby and adult diapers. These machines named OPTIMA LUCK and OPTIMA MIDNIGHT are primarily designed as per the exact needs of the Asian market. The OPTIMA LUCK can draw up to 800 baby diapers into the infeed and manufacture up to 50 packs. For adult diapers, the OPTIMA MIDNIGHT is the entry-level model with the corresponding size range. With every minute that passes, up to 250 products are taken into the infeed and processed into 40 packages. All machine types are classified by flexible automation solutions, stable processes and the superior high quality of the packaging.

Acquisition of Dongguan K&H Machinery Co. Ltd. – BW Papersystems

In June 2018, BW Papersystems expands the corrugated line with the acquisition of Dongguan K&H Machinery Co. Ltd. Over the decades, BW Papersystems and K&H have usually worked together on solution-driven projects for customers in all over China. As a result of this acquisition, these two companies will combine efforts to better serve the industry and enhance their global market share and presence. K&H equipment along with the technology of MarquipWardUnited brand will meet the emerging demand for automation in Asia. This, in turn, will support to increase the company’s growth opportunities in the Asian packaging machinery market.

PowerPak PLUS Thermoforming Packaging Machine – GEA Group

In February 2019, the company launched its PowerPak PLUS thermoforming packaging machine. The bottom film infeed and sealing station of the PowerPak PLUS thermoformer were fully intended to encourage process traceability and transparency which may contribute to achieving higher sustainability of packaging processes in the food industry. Since 2018, this packaging machine has been in use for packaging bacon products at Handl Tyrol GmbH.

Omega Partners With Mactec to Offer Unit Dose / Blister Packaging

In October 2017, Omega design signed a manufacturing agreement with MACTEC Packaging Technologies to offer a highly engineered unit dose packaging solutions to its customers. MACTEC Packaging Technologies offers advanced blister machines for small format production of health and beauty aid and pharmaceutical products, such as clinical trial and R&D applications.

Global Packaging Machinery Market- Segmentation

By Machine Type

Filling and Dosing

Form, Fill, Seal (FFS)

Labeling and Coding

Closing and Sealing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others (Palletizing & De-palletizing Machines and Cartoning Machine)

By End-User

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others (Electronics and Industrial)

Global Packaging Machinery Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Aetna Group

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Bajaj Processpack Ltd.

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Coesia S.p.A.

Combi Packaging Systems LLC

Dover Corp.

GEA Group

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Krones AG

Mamata Enterprises, Inc.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Mespack India

MULTIVAC Group

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Nordson Corp.

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd.

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

Orbital Food Machinery

Pakona Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd.

ProMach, Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Sealed Air Corp.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

WeighPack Systems, Inc.



