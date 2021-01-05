Edge Computing Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global edge computing market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and recorded a CAGR exceeding 36% from 2019 to 2025. The power of data analytics in developing solutions for key industries. Additionally, to address network latency issues and the need for immediate real-time insight, a multi-location hybrid data architecture has evolved that stores data locally at the edge. In addition, the surge in demand from enterprises for more powerful computing at the edge has driven enterprises to provide AI-enabled edge solutions.
A full report of Edge Computing Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/edge-computing-market/35536/
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the edge computing market among the existing players is faintly high and increasing, considering the inflow of new entrants into the market. Currently, the market is dominated by cloud-based IoT vendors, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Companies, like GE, which have the expertise of delivering edge computing solutions across different industries, including aerospace or manufacturing, also have significant market positions. Acquisitions, partnerships with industry participants, and new product/service rollouts have been the key competitive strategies exhibited by the vendors in the market.
Edge Computing Market Segmentation
By Component
- Platform
- Hardware
- Services
By Application
- Industrial Internet of Things
- Smart Cities
- Content Delivery
- Remote Monitoring
- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications
- Government & Defense
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Edge Computing Market Report
- What was the Edge Computing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Edge Computing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Edge Computing Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404