Edge Computing Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global edge computing market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and recorded a CAGR exceeding 36% from 2019 to 2025. The power of data analytics in developing solutions for key industries. Additionally, to address network latency issues and the need for immediate real-time insight, a multi-location hybrid data architecture has evolved that stores data locally at the edge. In addition, the surge in demand from enterprises for more powerful computing at the edge has driven enterprises to provide AI-enabled edge solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the edge computing market among the existing players is faintly high and increasing, considering the inflow of new entrants into the market. Currently, the market is dominated by cloud-based IoT vendors, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Companies, like GE, which have the expertise of delivering edge computing solutions across different industries, including aerospace or manufacturing, also have significant market positions. Acquisitions, partnerships with industry participants, and new product/service rollouts have been the key competitive strategies exhibited by the vendors in the market.

Edge Computing Market Segmentation

By Component

Platform

Hardware

Services

By Application

Industrial Internet of Things

Smart Cities

Content Delivery

Remote Monitoring

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Recent Developments

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

