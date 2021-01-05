Process Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global process automation market size was at $65 billion in FY 2018. And, the demand is increasing at a progressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Although process automation market is flourishing throughout the world, the Asia-Pacific region has managed to grab the largest demand share of around 30% to 35% as of 2018. The pharmaceutical sector is the key end-use industry where process automation is flourishing. The process automation market in the pharmaceutical industry projected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 8% during the aforementioned forecast period.

A full report of Process Automation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/process-automation-instrumentation-market/28538/#ert_pane1-0

Process Automation Market: Segmentation

Process automation market is segmented on the basis of components, communication protocol, application and region.

On the basis of component, the global process automation market can be segmented into software, hardware and services. Hardware is sub-segmented into switches, controllers, input/output cards, human machine interface and I/O cards. Services market is further sub segmented into outsourcing, external engineering and asset management.

On the basis of communication, the global process automation market can be segmented into wireless protocol and wired protocol.

On the basis of application, the global process automation market can be segmented into water treatment plant, chemical manufacturing industry, paper industry, metals industry, pharmaceutical industries, food and beverage industry, oil & gas and automotive industry.

Process Automation Market: Key Players

Key players in global process automation market are, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IoT in Process Automation Market Report

What was the Process Automation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Process Automation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404