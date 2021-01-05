Dairy Alternative Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The dairy substitutes market is estimated to record a 13.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Dairy Alternative are food and beverages that can be used as dairy substitutes. These foods and drinks are plant-derived and are considered a very healthy alternative to dairy products. Soy milk, rice milk and almond milk are among the most popular choices for dairy alternatives worldwide. Dairy substitutes are considered healthy because they are high in essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low in fat, cholesterol and have zero lactose levels.

The following players are covered in this report:

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Kikkoman

Dairy Alternative Market segmentation by Type

Soy

Almond

Rice

Other Sources

Dairy Alternative Market segmentation by Application

Food

Spread

Creamer

Yogurt

Tofu

Others

Beverages

Dairy Alternative Milk

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks

Key Questions Answered by Dairy Alternative Market Report

What was the Dairy Alternative Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Dairy Alternative Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dairy Alternative Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

