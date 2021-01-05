Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global data backup and recovery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Backup and Recovery describes the process of making and storing copies of data that can be used to protect an organization from data loss. Backup recovery usually involves restoring data to its original location or to an alternate location that can be used in place of lost or damaged data. Data backup and recovery software and solutions play an important role in protecting, replicating and maintaining data in the event of a manual or natural disaster. With the increasing adoption of cloud data backup solutions and the tremendous growth of data, reliable data backup and recovery software and services are being adopted among enterprises. Regular data backup is an important insurance against data loss catastrophe. The data backup process involves copying and archiving enterprise data so that it can be accessed in case of data deletion or corruption.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

HPE

Broadcom

Dell

Veritas Technologies

Commvault

Acronis

Netapp

Veeam

Unitrends

Data Backup and Recovery Market segmentation by Type

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Data Backup and Recovery Market segmentation by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom, IT, and ITes

Government and Defense

Ecommerce

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Backup and Recovery Market Report

What was the Data Backup and Recovery Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Backup and Recovery Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Backup and Recovery Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

