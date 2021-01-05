Automotive TIC Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The Automotive TIC Market is expected to record a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Considered a component of almost all electronic devices, microelectronic devices such as wafers, MEMS, ICs and PCBs require cleaning processes to maintain performance and reliability. Therefore, microelectronics cleaning is an important step in the semiconductor industry with regard to the functioning of all electronic devices. The increasing demand for cleaning these devices is driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive TIC Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By Application

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive TIC Market

The key players operating in the global automotive TIC market are –

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

The other players in the market are TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive TIC Market Report

What was the Automotive TIC Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive TIC Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive TIC Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

