Image Recognition Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025

The global Image Recognition in the retail market is valued at around $1.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of over 21% over the forecast period.

Image recognition in the retail industry is driven by a number of factors, such as increased adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers due to increasing technological advances, increased off-the-shelf availability, improved customer experience, and the need to maximize RoI. However, the high risk associated with theft of customer data can hinder market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of Image Recognition Market

Image Recognition Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Others

By Component:

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Visual Product Search

Security and Surveillance

Vision Analytics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom

IBM Corporation

Intelligence Retail

LTUTech

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Slyce Inc.

TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Image Recognition Market Report

What was the Image Recognition Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Image Recognition Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Image Recognition Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

