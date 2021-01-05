US Dairy Snacks Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

US dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the shift of the consumers towards healthy snacking options. This has further forced the companies to majorly eliminate the non-healthy snacking and rather promote the innovative and healthy snacking options that are organic and natural, nutritious, and tasteful without compromising consumer’s health goals, desire for unique flavors, and ingredients. Hence, this has contributed to the substantial demand for organic and natural dairy snacks, which in turn, had enhanced the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Besides, the presence of the key players also supports the growth of the US dairy snacks industry. Players such as Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Danone SA, and General Mills Inc. are substantially contributing to the growth of the US dairy snacks market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Mondelez International signed a deal in which it purchased the controlling stakes in Perfect Snacks. This has strengthened the company’s product portfolio and maintained brand authenticity. Hence, such strategies adopted by the key players has significantly supported the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type and By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Mondez International Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Plc
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast
o Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
US Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Ice Cream
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail & Supermarkets
- Online Distribution Channel
