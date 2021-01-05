Indian Heat Pumps Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Indian heat pumps are estimated to exhibit a sturdy CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). India is a country with a well-recognized scope for solar energy, the combination of solar thermal collectors and heat pumps can be a more attractive option for maximizing renewable energy usage. Heavy-duty heat pumps with higher capacity are recommended for food and beverage, textiles, and chemical industries which have a lot of untapped potentials. Hotels, shopping malls can be targeted for quicker commercial adoption. Vendors like Scanair offers heat pumps up to 150 kW capacity ideal for hospitals, canteens, shopping malls, theatres, pre-heating, and drying in small scale industrial applications. However, the limited availability of expert technicians and renowned suppliers in the market coupled with lack of skilled labor might be a challenge for the heat pumps market where the vendors need to be more concerned about the impact of the burden

In India, the demand concentration was more significant in the southern region in 2019 owing to the rising construction activities of high-rise buildings, low manual labor, rising urbanization, an increase in co-working spaces, and home improvement activities. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic put halt to most of the construction and other activities that have damaged the market revenue. Although, it can be expected that in the last quarter of 2020, the heat pumps market in India will start gaining gradual momentum as the lockdown impositions have lifted and more and more industries have started their operations.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, Capacity, and End-User

Country Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.; Danfoss, LG Electronics, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Indian Heat Pumps Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Air Source

Water Source

Ground Source

By Capacity

<10KW

10KW-20KW

>20W

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Fujitsu General, Ltd.

Heat Pumps India

