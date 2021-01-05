North America Dairy Snacks Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

North American dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2026). For early and mid-morning snacks, consumers opt for nourishment and prefer coffee or milk as snacks. Looking at consumer trends, manufacturers and retailers foresee the benefits of combining flavors and nuts option with dairy products, such as milk. This increased sales of on-the-go snacking globally. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The key factor that may negatively impact the growth of the North American dairy snacks industry includes the rising lactose intolerance among the people. However, the introduction of lactose-free milk is likely to create substantial opportunities for the growth of the dairy snacks market in the North American region.

Besides, the presence of the key players also supports the growth of the North American dairy snacks market growth. Players such as Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., and Unilever Plc are substantially contributing to the growth of the market by adopting several growth strategies such as product launches and innovations.

For instance, in August 2018, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) invested $470 million in a new whey and cheese facility in Michigan, the US, in partnership with Glanbia Nutritionals and Select Milk Producers Inc. This led the company to strengthen its portfolio and serve a large consumer base in the region.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and By Distribution Channel

Region Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Unilever Plc

North America Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarkets

Online Distribution Channel

North America Dairy Snacks Market – Country Covered

North America

US

Canada

