Data Bus Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global data bus market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 2.5% during 2019-2025. A data bus is a system within a computer or device consisting of a set of connectors or wires that provide data transmission. Various kinds of data buses have evolved along with personal computers and other hardware. Various types of buses have evolved in personal computers and other hardware. Data buses are widely used in a variety of applications such as automotive, marine, military aviation and commercial aviation. Continuous modernization of military aircraft can reduce the likelihood of accidents due to pilot mistakes and improve mission capability and situational awareness.

The following players are covered in this report

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Rockwell Collins

Nexans SA

Astronics Corporation

Data Device Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Corning Inc.

Data Bus Market segmentation by Type

ARINC 429/629

CAN

TTP

AFDC/ARINC 664

MIL-STD-1553

Data Bus Market segmentation by Application

Marine

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Automotive

