Bio-Imaging Technology Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global bio-imaging technology market is expected to register substantial growth rate over the forecast period. Bio-imaging refers to the production of images of living organisms by magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, X-rays, and more for diagnosis of diseases or research purposes.

Among the segment, medical imaging seems to be the most promising ones in the bio-imaging technology industry. It utilizes processes and techniques to produce images of anatomical areas of the human body, useful for recognizing or diagnosing the diseases and is also used to practice the study of functions and structure of different cells and organs.

It has been gaining immense popularity owing to the convenience it provides. Diseases which were quite tricky to diagnose have become easy to detect with the utilization of this technique. Another relevant field in bio-imaging technologies includes radiology. Radiology is an essential part of bio-imaging involving several imaging techniques, including X-ray, ultrasonography, endoscopy, MRI, and medical photography, among others.

The number of diagnostic facilities has increased significantly in the last few years, which have accelerated the bio-imaging technology market quite substantially. Besides, the development of hospitals in developed countries such as the US and countries with an abundant population, including India and China is one of the significant factors of the growth of the market. Also, increasing awareness among individuals for diseases and favorable government initiatives for focus on research of healthcare are some of the factors amplifying the market across the globe.

Continuous expansions in medical imaging modalities coupled with developments in radiopharmaceuticals have been the concreting improvement in the study of biological structures and their functions and also in enhanced medical care. Various advancements in technologies associated with bio-imaging have contributed significantly to the market growth. Significant developments include FRET (fluorescence resonance energy transfer), two-photon fluorescence excitation microscopy, and FRAP (fluorescence recovery/redistribution after photobleaching). Despite its advantages, there are numerous shortcomings associated with bio-imaging technologies, which include the expense of purchasing and maintaining the equipment, among others, which are stuttering the market growth.

The global bio-imaging technology market is highly fragmented in nature with several market players operating and providing bio-imaging technology products across the globe. Key bio-imaging technology providers include Bayer AG, Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd., ChiSquare Bio-imaging, LLC, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., General Electric Co., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among more.

Global Bio-Imaging Technology Market – Segmented by Type

By Type

Medical Bio-Imaging

MRI (Magnetic Resonance imaging)

PET-CT

Ultrasound

Radiological imaging

Optical Imaging

Molecular Bio-Imaging

Nano Bio-Imaging

Biomarkers

Molecular Probes

Global Bio-Imaging Technology Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Bioclinica

Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.

Bracco Imaging s.p.a

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Carestream Health Inc.

ChiSquare Bioimaging, LLC.

CMR Naviscan Corp.

Digirad Corp.

Elucid Bioimaging

Esaote SpA

Fonar Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hologic Inc

Kapelan Bio-Imaging GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V

MARS Bioimaging Ltd.

Nanoco Group PLC

Photometrics

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens AG

