Light Meter Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The Global Light Meter Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5.53% during 2019-2025. The light meter market is known as LUX meters, i.e. the luminous flux per unit area. It is a portable device used to measure light. The light meter can read the intensity of the light in the scene or the direct light from the light source. The lux meter is designed with a light detector placed perpendicular to the light source for optimal exposure and detects brightness, illuminance more accurately.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Application

Photography and Cinematography

Commercial Spaces

Manufacturing Plants and Warehouses

By Display

Analog

Digital

By Type

General-Purpose Light Meters

LED Light Meters

UV Light Meters

