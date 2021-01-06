Kidney Stones Diagnosis And Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The kidney stones diagnosis and treatment market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period. There exists a significant rising prevalence of kidney stone across the globe which demands proper diagnosis and treatment. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2018, more than 12% of the population across the globe is facing the problem of kidney stones. Moreover, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), nearly 11% of men and 6% of women in the US have kidney stones at least once in their lifetime. Innovations in treatment technology to offer faster recovery and minimum discomfort to patients are anticipated to drive the market growth.

In December 2017, Illuminus had developed a laser technology named as Moses technology. Moses is a patent-protected pulse delivery technology that improves energy transmission which results in more efficient lithotripsy and BPH treatments. The use of this technology makes the treatment procedure faster and potentially safer. With the use of the high-powered laser, the treatment procedure for removal of kidney stone can be performed more efficiently by removing more stone volumes per unit time, which in turn reduce the procedure time. The use of high-powered laser treatment for kidney stones is expected to drive the growth of the global kidney stones diagnosis and treatment market.

The new single-use, disposable ureteroscopes have the potential to provide more patients access to ureteroscopy for the treatment of their kidney stones. The re-usable scopes are often expensive as compared to the disposable ureteroscopes. Additionally, re-usable ureteroscopes are more fragile and often require repairmen after a certain number of cases. Many hospitals are now taking the stack of single-use disposable ureteroscope to avoid the delay caused due to the break of re-usable ureteroscopes. The growing use of single-use disposable ureteroscopes is expected to fuel the growth of the global kidney stones diagnosis and treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of Kidney stones across the globe.

Diabetes is a major risk factor for kidney stones.

Innovation in diagnosis & treatment technology kidney stones-key driver of competition in the market.

Significant increase in efficacy of the product bringing convenience for the patients.

Global Kidney Stones Diagnosis and Treatment Market –Market Segmentation

By Types

Calcium Stone

Uric Acid Stone

Struvite Stone

Cystine Stone

By Diagnostic Tests

CT Scan

X-Ray

Ultrasound Scan

Intravenous Urogram (IVU)

By Treatment

Medications

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Global Kidney Stones Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

