Data Catalog Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global data catalog market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025. Data Catalog, a metadata management tool, is designed to help organizations find and manage large amounts of data, making it easier for users to find and manage data. Data can be any format, table, file, database stored in ERP, multiple departments of an organization, and e-commerce systems. The data catalog allows us to focus our metadata on our location to give you a holistic view. Contains information about the data location, profile, statistics, summaries, and annotations for each piece of data across the database. This increased data visibility helps organizations make smarter decisions about how their data is used.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Collibra

Alation

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Alteryx

Datawatch

Microsoft

AWS

Data Catalog Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-premises

Data Catalog Market segmentation by Application

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Research and academia

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Government and defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Catalog Market Report

What was the Data Catalog Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Catalog Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Catalog Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

