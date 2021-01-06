Automotive Antifreeze Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Automotive Antifreeze market for the automotive industry was valued at USD 688 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Antifreeze is an additive that helps manage the temperature of the vehicle engine by lowering the freezing point and increasing the boiling point of the cooling system. It can be developed from organic acids, inorganic salts and azoles or a combination of all three. Prevents the rigid enclosure from bursting due to expansion.

Global Antifreeze Market Segmentation

Antifreeze OE Market, By Product

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Antifreeze Market, By Additive Technology

IAT

HOAT

OAT

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Antifreeze industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Antifreeze Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Antifreeze Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Antifreeze Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Antifreeze Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

