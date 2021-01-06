Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to record a CAGR of 38.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. A data center accelerator is a software program or hardware device that processes visual data to improve overall computer performance. Data center accelerators help increase the demand for consumer-centric data and increase the use of AI-driven services to increase demand for AI-centric data centers. In addition to this, data center accelerators increase consumer-centric data demand and help drive demand for AI-powered data centers with artificial intelligence (AI)-based services, which in turn improves performance.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

Data Center Accelerator Market segmentation by Type

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

Data Center Accelerator Market segmentation by Application

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Accelerator Market Report

What was the Data Center Accelerator Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Center Accelerator Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Accelerator Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

