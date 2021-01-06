Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The postmenopausal osteoporosis market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Osteoporosis is a skeletal disorder characterized by skeletal fragility, microarchitectural disruption, and low bone mass. It is a condition where the bone density and bone mass decreases and in the long run increases the risk of bone fracture. The global postmenopausal osteoporosis market is significantly growing due to some factors which include increasing geriatric population. Age is the major factor for the cause of the osteoporosis disease, hence rising geriatric population contributes in the market growth. Factors such as growing prevalence of osteoporosis and developing healthcare infrastructure across the globe also drive the growth of the segment.

Changing lifestyle of people due to consumption of alcohol and smoking, mounting awareness among people through awareness initiatives and programs and continuous innovations in the drugs with the approval by the FDA creates the future opportunity for the growth of the market. On the other hand, there are various factors acting as the barriers for the market which includes the requirement of high standards for the approval of new product launch and increasing competition from the generics.

Global postmenopausal osteoporosis market can be segmented on the basis of treatment and distribution channel. Based on the treatment, the market can be further diversified as bisphosphonates, hormones, strontium ranelate, raloxifene and denosumab. Among the treatment, bisphosphonates segment is expected to lead the market as it is extensively used for the prevention and treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and E-commerce pharmacies.

Considering the geographical regions, the global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The largest market share is covered by North America due to growing geriatric population, high level of developed technologies and healthcare spending. Europe is the region which covers significant market share due to increase in research and development and new product innovations. Asia Pacific considered as the fastest growing economy with the rising awareness among people, developing technologies and healthcare infrastructure.

The companies contributing to the global market includes Eli Lilly and company, Pfizer Inc., Proctor & Gamble Co., Amgen Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan plc, Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo- Nordisk A/S, and Phytohealth Corporation. The companies are entering into mergers and partnership in order to introduced new product innovation which in return enhance the market growth. For an instance: Radius Health, Inc. in April 2017, received FDA approval for TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. TYMLOS in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, reduce the risk of vertebral and nonvertebral fractures.

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market- Segmentation

By Treatment

Bisphosphonates

Hormones

Strontium Ranelate

Raloxifene

Denosumab

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E- Commerce Pharmacies

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

BiologicsMD, Inc.

Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Enteris BioPharma, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oncobiologics Inc.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Pfizer Inc.

PhytoHealth Corp.

Procter & Gamble CO.

