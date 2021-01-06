Asia-Pacific Smart Meters Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific smart meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising smart city projects and partnerships for the development of smart meters in the region. As per the data published by the German Asia-Pacific Business Association in March 2019, the Chinese government is pushing the development of smart cities counting around 500 pilot projects. The development of innovative smart city projects in China involves some key factors, such as digital integration, new and sustainable mobility solutions, distributed energy generation, personalized healthcare, and automated waste management. This, in turn, will drive the adoption of smart utility solutions and thereby will increase the installations of smart meters in the region.

Apart from these, a significant partnership for the development of smart meters is further providing a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the region. For instance, in May 2019, Semtech Corp., a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors products partnered with Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd., a provider of smart public utility solutions in China, to support gas utilities to optimize their operations. Under the partnership, they have incorporated Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into the Goldcard smart gas metering products to enable public gas utility firms to increase efficiency and decrease management costs.

Asia-Pacific Smart Meters Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Gas Meters

Smart Electric Meters

Smart Water Maters

By Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Asia-Pacific Smart Meters Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Eaton Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Raychem RPG

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd.

Wasion Holdings Ltd.

