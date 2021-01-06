Automotive Chassis Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Automotive Chassis Market was valued at USD 53.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 81.63 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Chassis can be defined as a framework used for artificial objects used to support the composition and use of objects. A car chassis is essentially a vehicle frame, which is the lower part of the car on which the car body is mounted. The car chassis to which all other parts are attached is the main supporting structure of the car.

The ecosystem of the automotive chassis market consists of manufacturers such as Continental (Germany), ZF (Germany), Magna (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Tower International (US), Benteler (Germany), CIE Automotive (Spain), Schaeffler (Germany), F-Tech (Japan) & KLT Auto (India)

By Chassis Type

Backbone Chassis

Ladder Chassis

Monocoque Chassis

Modular Chassis

By Material

High Strength Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Mild Steel

Carbon Fiber Composite

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Chassis industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Chassis Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Chassis Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Chassis Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Chassis Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

