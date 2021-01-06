Data Center Construction Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The data center construction market is expected to grow at an annual average of 8.34% over the forecast period 2019-2025. A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and related components such as communications and storage systems. These typically include redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communication connections, environmental controls (e.g. air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations that use as much electricity as small towns.

The following players are covered in this report:

Whiting-Turner Contracting

Turner Construction

Holder Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

HITT Contracting

STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone)

JE Dunn Construction

Hensel Phelps

AECOM

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Clune Construction

Gilbane

Data Center Construction Market segmentation by Type

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Data Center Construction Market segmentation by Application

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

