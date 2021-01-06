Automotive Communication Technology Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Automotive Communication Technology Market is valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.99 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 16%.

Automotive communication technology consists of computer networks that allow vehicles and roadside units to share information such as safety warnings and traffic information. It is a very beneficiary for providing details on traffic jams and avoiding accidents.

The ecosystem of the automotive communication technology market consists of manufacturers, such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments (US), and NXP (Netherlands)

Market, by bus module

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

FlexRay

Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

Market by application

Powertrain

Body Control & Comfort

Infotainment & Communication

Safety & ADAS

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Communication Technology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Communication Technology Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Communication Technology Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Communication Technology Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Communication Technology Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

