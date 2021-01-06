Automotive Cockpit Electronic Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market was valued at USD 35.20 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.61 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.

Previously, standalone systems such as braking, steering, navigation aids, towing and other safety devices along with entertainment equipment evolved into the latest integrated infotainment systems, which increasingly overlap with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The key operators operating in the automotive cockpit electronics market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation,

Key Market Segments

By Product

Head-up Display (HUD)

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

By Type

Advanced Cockpit Electronics

Advanced Instrument Cluster

Advanced Telematics

High-End Information Display

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Cockpit Electronic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Cockpit Electronic Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Cockpit Electronic Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Cockpit Electronic Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Cockpit Electronic Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

