Automotive Bushing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Automotive Bushing Market is valued at USD 127.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 175.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Automotive bushings are usually produced using elastic or elastic of polyurethane. They are mostly used in suspension applications that provide a comfortable ride by preventing the vehicle from knocking. Automotive bushings are used to separate two pieces of metal to continue development.

automotive bushing market consists of established bushing manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), ZF Group (Germany), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), DuPont (US), and Mahle GmbH (Germany). It also comprises a few other players such as Tenneco Inc (US),

Automotive Bushing Market, By Application

Engine

Suspension

Chassis

Interior

Exhaust

Transmission

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Bushing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Bushing Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Bushing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Bushing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Bushing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

